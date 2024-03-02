Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 14,718 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after acquiring an additional 107,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.