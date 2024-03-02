Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 24,600 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

