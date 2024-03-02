Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,058 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

