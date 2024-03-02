CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

About CalAmp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.