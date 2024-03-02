CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CalAmp Price Performance
Shares of CAMP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $103.27.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
