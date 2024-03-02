California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 608,062 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 608,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of CRH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

CRH opened at $83.60 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $84.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

