California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

