California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

