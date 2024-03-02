California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE IRM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

