California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.75 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

