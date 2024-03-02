California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.99 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of HubSpot worth $34,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $634.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

