California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

