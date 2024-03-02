California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

ENPH stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

