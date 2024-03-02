California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

