California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,090 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 333,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

