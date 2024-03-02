California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,028 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,034,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $200.05 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

