California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,572 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.46. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $167.85.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.