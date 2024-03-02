California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,120 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,512,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.34 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

