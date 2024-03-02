California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,143 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

