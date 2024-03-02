California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,917 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NYSE GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

