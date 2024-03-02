California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Report on CWT

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.