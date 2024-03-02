Calix (NYSE:CALX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.