Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camden National by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

