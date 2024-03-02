Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:CM opened at C$65.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$66.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

