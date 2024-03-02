Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6634 per share by the bank on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.