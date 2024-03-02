Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.38.

TSE CM opened at C$65.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

