Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$94.63 and last traded at C$94.05, with a volume of 2363114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$97.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders have sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.