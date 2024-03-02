Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 734536548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.

