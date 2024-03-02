Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

