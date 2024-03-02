Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBAI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

