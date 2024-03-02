Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCBG

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.