Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.66.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

