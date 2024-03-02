Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.66 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

