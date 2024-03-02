CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Separately, Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

