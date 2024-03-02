CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 8.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. 2,187,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 985,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

