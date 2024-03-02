Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 1.4 %

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

CJT stock opened at C$112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.14. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.