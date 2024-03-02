Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.