Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Raised to $37.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
