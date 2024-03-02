Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 6.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.88. 103,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 224,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,300,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 174,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.