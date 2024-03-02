Caxton Associates LP Has $264,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

