Caxton Associates LP Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

Graco stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

