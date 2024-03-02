Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 93.7% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 198,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Middleby by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

