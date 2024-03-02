Caxton Associates LP Makes New $318,000 Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TTI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTI

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.