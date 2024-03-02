Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

