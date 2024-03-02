Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

