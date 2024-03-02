Caxton Associates LP Purchases 1,827 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a P/E ratio of 198.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

