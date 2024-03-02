Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 15,595 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

TPH stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.