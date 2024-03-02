Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,635 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

