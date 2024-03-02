Caxton Associates LP Sells 23,928 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

