Caxton Associates LP Sells 8,686 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Waters by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Waters by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 97,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

NYSE WAT opened at $346.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.53. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

