Caxton Associates LP Takes $335,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.